Letter: Doctor provides glimpse inside New York hospital

My friend, Dr. Elizabeth Chaung, is one of the superhero doctors attending to coronavirus patients in New York City.
She recently posted this on Facebook: "I work at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx. I am crazy proud of my institution right now because we TRIPLED our ICU capacity over the past week. We went from 120 beds across the system to >300 ICU beds. All of our staff have been redeployed from their regular jobs. Clinic nurses now working on gen med/surg units. Surgeons and anesthesiologists using their ICU skills. Rheumatologists reaching back to their internal medicine roots to run medical floors. Mid-career doctors suddenly finding themselves being a medical director of a brand-new hospital created from clinic … space. Even pediatricians treating our young adult patients. No one is complaining. Everyone is just getting it done because the alternative would be to turn our backs on our community.
"That being said, it has been TOUGH. There are a lot of deaths despite everything we do. I'm a palliative care doc, so I'm used to a lot of my patients dying. My colleagues are not. This is HARD for them. Many of us have gotten sick. So far all of my close colleagues and myself have recovered, but we are back at work while still feeling drained from the illness. We appreciate everything that you all are doing, especially staying home even though it's hard and we know it is having a huge economic impact."
Fred Andres • St. Louis
