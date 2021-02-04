Letter: Doctor’s selfless actions are a shining example to us all

Regarding “ Doctor interrupts sexual assault in Forest Park, helps police track assailant, charges say” (Feb. 2): As executive director of The Angel Band Project, a nonprofit that supports survivors of sexual violence, and a daily walker in beautiful Forest Park, I want to commend Dr. Steve Laffey for interrupting a sexual assault recently involving a woman walking in the park. What should be a safe space for all women to exercise turned into an opportunity for a predator.

Bystander intervention is a key component of stopping rape and sexual assault. Laffey had the courage to act in the moment when he stumbled upon the crime taking place. Not only did he listen to her cry for help, he also called 911, found a safe space for the victim to wait out of the rain, and then called 911 a second time when he came upon the assailant walking down a path. This is not only brave but also an example of the power that a bystander can have to intercept a sexual assault. Laffey sets an inspiring example for us all. And to the victim of this heinous crime, we are with you.