Letter: Doctor should know men have major role in pregnancies

Regarding the letter "To avoid unwanted pregnancies, avoid sexual relations" (Sept. 12): Regarding the thoughtful and intelligent letter from this eminent letter writer, a doctor, about avoiding unwanted pregnancies, I have just one question: How did he ever pass medical school?

Only once does he mention the male’s role in pregnancy, treating the man's participation like a one-night stand. All aspects of the pregnancy, in his mind, then become the woman’s responsibility: Damn you harlot, it’s all your fault and your shameful responsibility (insert finger-wagging here). I can’t imagine any women going to him for medical advice.