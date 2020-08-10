Letter: Doctors encourage funding to help ensure safe voting

Regarding “St. Louis County residents given option of voting at any county polling place” (July 22): As a physician and an American, I want to make sure citizens can vote safely this year. It is encouraging that there are new resources, including MOVote.org, where voters can use their smartphones to request absentee ballots.
But given the 500% increase in absentee requests, combined with decreased local tax revenues, election authorities are warning that they lack funding to scale up absentee voting with high speed scanners, postage, paper, space, and staff — not to mention masks, cleaning supplies and appropriate protective equipment for in-person voting. Polling places, with hundreds of voters visiting the same room in a single day, are hot spots for coronavirus transmission. This risk can easily be reduced by fully funding absentee voting, and by making polling places safer.
I stand with 1,000 of my physician colleagues who have signed the Doctors for Democracy open letter. We implore Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley to fund safe vote-at-home methods and safer in-person voting with personal protection equipment. Unless funding is provided, millions of Americans will put their lives at risk simply exercising their right, and duty, to vote.
Emily Bahram-Ahi, M.D. • St. Louis
Co-Founder, Doctors for Democracy
