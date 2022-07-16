Letter: Doctors need to care for patients without fear of arrest

Regarding the editorial “Missouri’s anti-choice law is vague and open to abuse. Lawmakers can fix that” (July 13): Are you pro- or anti-appendectomy? I would say those are ridiculous questions. Health care emergencies should be taken care of by doctors. Doctors have gone to school for years to understand and take care of our health. Abortion care is no different.

Right now in Missouri, some doctors are hesitating to treat a female hemorrhaging or suffering from an ectopic pregnancy without first considering their personal risk. Missouri has banned abortions, with no exceptions for rape or incest. A female can receive abortion care only if her life is at risk, and if a prosecutor thinks the female wasn’t close enough to death to receive that care, the doctor could be charged with a felony. It’s dangerous and horrific.

Health care should not be political. Period. Doctors should be able to treat patients without consulting lawyers. How many will suffer because the GOP politicized health care?

Katie Molitor • Kirkwood