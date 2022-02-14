 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Does an innocent man flush documents down the toilet?

Regarding the editorial “Trump removed, ripped up and flushed records. An investigation is warranted.” (Feb. 10): Shredding documents, taking classified material illegally to Mar-a-Lago, flushing documents down the toilet, devising plans to seize voting machines, pressuring Vice President Mike Pence to not certify the election, calling the Georgia secretary of state to find the exact number of votes needed to win the state. And now gaps in the official Jan. 6 Oval Office call record — reminiscent of Rose Mary Woods and gaps in the Richard Nixon tapes.

Do these facts paint a picture of a president who has done nothing improper or illegal? Hardly. Perhaps they are an archetypal example of the res ipsa loquitur — the thing speaks for itself — legal doctrine. These facts also echo what Roman rhetoricians called an “argument from consequence.” Roman lawyers often asked: Does the accused person’s behavior show signs or consequences of guilt?

I anxiously await the final report from the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, attack. Unpacking more fully these facts and many more, and a well-documented and clear story will be told. I suspect at least some of the committee’s findings will be referred to the Department of Justice for legal investigation.

The only question is: Will Trump once again escape wrongdoing and legal accountability?

Richard Cherwitz • Austin, Texas

