Letter: Does diverse curriculum really prepare students for life?

Regarding “ Culture struggle over equity and race rages in Rockwood School District ” (April 29): What does a diversity curriculum do for kids that is of any substantive value?

We should determine if it gives students the tools to be accepted to a good college, be successful and graduate, or to learn a trade and be a quick and easy learner for an employer. Employers couldn’t care less if a job applicant is “diverse.” Also, does it teach a student to read and comprehend what he or she reads and how to write so as to be understood?