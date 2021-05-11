 Skip to main content
Letter: Does diverse curriculum really prepare students for life?
Letter: Does diverse curriculum really prepare students for life?

Regarding “Culture struggle over equity and race rages in Rockwood School District” (April 29): What does a diversity curriculum do for kids that is of any substantive value?

We should determine if it gives students the tools to be accepted to a good college, be successful and graduate, or to learn a trade and be a quick and easy learner for an employer. Employers couldn’t care less if a job applicant is “diverse.” Also, does it teach a student to read and comprehend what he or she reads and how to write so as to be understood?

Public education nationwide is a wilderness, and “diverse curriculum” adds absolutely nothing to the way out.

Bob Boles • Wildwood

