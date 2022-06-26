Letter: Does GOP really want to be represented by Eric Greitens?

Regarding “Greitens says violent video about hunting people was meant to be humorous” (June 21): Let’s see what the moral fiber of the Republican Party truly is today compared to 2012, when the late Republican Rep. Todd Akin, as a U.S. Senate candidate, made an offensive and untrue statement about “legitimate rape” that so outraged both state and national Republicans that they pulled their support for his campaign. It’s true that some Republicans were just angry because it damaged their hopes for gaining a crucial Senate seat, but others, like Sen. Mitt Romney, who was the Republican candidate for president at the time, found the remarks about rape “deeply offensive” and quickly distanced himself from Akin’s campaign.