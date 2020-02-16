Letter: Does GOP want to be like Lincoln or Joe McCarthy?
Letter: Does GOP want to be like Lincoln or Joe McCarthy?

P-D was among those smeared by McCarthy

** FILE ** Sen. Joseph (Joe) McCarthy, R-Wis., presides at a hearing of the Senate Investigations Subcommittee, in Washington, in this March 10, 1954 file photo. Seated at right is committee counsel Roy Cohn. The Senate is expected to release 4,000 pages of closed-door transcripts Monday, May 5, 2003 in Washington. (AP Photo/File)

 AP

Our first Republican president, Abraham Lincoln, sought to heal this country’s worst division “with malice toward none, with charity for all.” This is a history lesson President Donald Trump does not know or mistakes for weakness.

Vengefulness and bullying are Trump’s core operating principles. He intimidates and retaliates against witnesses in violation of public policy, if not the law. He threatens judges who apply the law to stop his unconstitutional acts. He misuses his power to intervene on behalf of wealthy friends convicted of crimes.

This country has flirted with, but ultimately rejected, demagogues. Republican Sen. Joseph McCarthy promoted himself with poisonous lies that ruined good people’s lives until lawyer Joseph Welch confronted him with the simple question, “Have you no sense of decency, sir?”

Are the qualities of Lincoln or McCarthy what Republicans want to lead their party? Will voters be guided by a sense of decency and institutional integrity? More than any policy platform, these are the most important questions voters will answer in November.

Sally Barker • St. Louis

