Letter: Does Parson think students live all alone in a bubble?

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, speaking about children, readily admits, "If they do get COVID-19, which they will — and they will when they go to school — they're not going to the hospitals. They're not going to have to sit in doctor's offices. They're going to go home and they're going to get over it."
This is ludicrous. How many of these children live with parents or siblings dealing with weak immune systems or are in the custody of grandparents? Are we not supposed to even put these people in the equation? The students may not have to go to hospitals or doctors' offices, but there are many others in their family circle who will. How about the teachers and other school staff? Are they not important also?
Chris Shuey • St. Charles
