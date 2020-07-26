Letter: Does Parson think students live all alone in a bubble?
0 comments

Letter: Does Parson think students live all alone in a bubble?

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Missouri governor clarifies comments on school kids, virus

FILE - In this July 7, 2020, file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a "National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America's Schools," event in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. Parson is clarifying comments he made Friday, July 17, that children returning to school will come down with the coronavirus but will "get over it," remarks that drew criticism, including from the Missouri National Education Association's leader. Parson said in a radio interview Tuesday, on KMOX in St. Louis, that he "didn't do a good job" of making his point, but that he never meant to imply he didn't care about children. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

 Alex Brandon

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, speaking about children, readily admits, "If they do get COVID-19, which they will — and they will when they go to school — they're not going to the hospitals. They're not going to have to sit in doctor's offices. They're going to go home and they're going to get over it."

This is ludicrous. How many of these children live with parents or siblings dealing with weak immune systems or are in the custody of grandparents? Are we not supposed to even put these people in the equation? The students may not have to go to hospitals or doctors' offices, but there are many others in their family circle who will. How about the teachers and other school staff? Are they not important also?

Chris Shuey • St. Charles

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports