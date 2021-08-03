Letter: Does Post-Dispatch mandate vaccines for employees?

-
Letter: Hit the vaccine-hesitant where it counts: their wallets
Letter: Failure of Circuit Attorney’s office starts with Gardner
Letter: Chuck Berry’s past makes him unworthy of PBS program
Letter: ‘Personal freedom’ is not freedom to infect others
Letter: Never Trumpers are the ones needing Biblical lessons
Regarding the editorial "It's time for the private sector to close its doors to the unvaccinated" (July 27): In arguing for private sector vaccine mandates, the Editorial Board left out an important piece of information. Does the Post-Dispatch have a vaccine mandate for all employees? Is this a case of "do as I say, and not as I do?"
Stuart Clark • Bridgeton
