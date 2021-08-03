 Skip to main content
Letter: Does Post-Dispatch mandate vaccines for employees?
Letter: Does Post-Dispatch mandate vaccines for employees?

Regarding the editorial "It's time for the private sector to close its doors to the unvaccinated" (July 27): In arguing for private sector vaccine mandates, the Editorial Board left out an important piece of information. Does the Post-Dispatch have a vaccine mandate for all employees? Is this a case of "do as I say, and not as I do?"

Stuart Clark • Bridgeton

