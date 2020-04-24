Letter: Does ‘pro-life’ extend to protection from the coronavirus?

Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (R-Indiana) has said we must restart the economy even if it means we “kill more people.” He’s OK with sacrificing health care workers, grocery store employees and the elderly, of which I am one, on the altar of the almighty dollar.
And yet he follows the party line that considers a six-week old fetus a “pre-born human”. Just what does “pro-life” mean anyway?
Edward Gold • Oakville
