Letter: Does protest to block traffic outweigh saving a life?

Regarding the letter “Don’t kill protesters just because they impede traffic” (March 1): I must respond to this letter concerning Missouri Senate Bill 66 with regards to peaceful protesters blocking traffic. In 2017, my son (who has cerebral palsy and some mobility issues) was exiting Busch Stadium after the Cardinals game that night had ended. He was jostled by the crowd and fell off the sidewalk. He shattered his ankle and broke both bones in his lower leg in multiple places.

As he lay in agony, it was determined that an ambulance would not be able to reach him where he was because “peaceful protesters” were blocking the road. He had to be loaded on a flatbed cart and taken back into Busch Stadium, down through an underground area, and back out to a street that wasn’t blocked. Every bump and turn was excruciating, and this is a man who has dealt with a lot of pain in his life.

This is not just about unimpeded traffic flow. What if it was the writer’s mom having a heart attack or grandbaby having a seizure or daughter in labor? What gives anyone the right to impede traffic?