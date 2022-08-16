Letter: Does state's parental responsibility begin at conception?

Regarding the editorial " Asking other states to help Missouri rape victims should highlight GOP’s cruelty here " (Aug. 15): The Missouri anti-abortion electorate — I refuse to call them “right to life”— has won the day, for now. A fetus is now considered to be a person with rights equal to that of the woman in whose uterus it is embedded, drawing sustenance and growing there whether or not the woman wants that future child.

The argument is that any unwanted child can be given up for adoption. In other words, the child can be given into the custody and care of the state at least temporarily. The state assumes financial, medical and legal liability, at least until an adoption takes place. My question: Can a woman turn parental rights for an unwanted child over to the state as soon as she finds out she is pregnant?