Letter: Doesn’t everyone want a leader with common sense?

Regarding “US shelves detailed guide to reopening country” (May 6): I am sick — but not from the coronavirus. I am sick from President Donald Trump’s lack of leadership in this health crisis. The administration is sick as well.
The latest symptom of this sick administration is its delay in releasing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “Guidance for Implementing the Opening Up America Again Framework.” Why not allow such a document to be published with its checklists and flowcharts for those unsure how to safely reopen their businesses, restaurants, churches, etc.?
If Trump had any empathy, he would want every citizen tested in order to save as many lives as possible. But no, he implied in March that 100,000 U.S. deaths would be acceptable, and we grow closer to that each day.
I want a president who doesn’t hinder the public from hearing the advice of specialists, who doesn’t blame everyone for his obvious shortcomings, who doesn’t express ridiculous, uneducated ideas. I want a president who demonstrates on live TV the proper way to wear a mask — and wears one in public as an example to all.
Wouldn’t everyone want that kind of leader — one with common sense instead of just sense of self-importance?
Christine Hummel • St. Ann
