Letter: Dog-breed banning shouldn’t be up to local communities

Regarding “Breed-specific dog bans targeted by Missouri lawmakers” (Feb. 18): Missouri has more than 50 local breed bans discriminating against pit bulls and dogs that resemble them. These bans threaten to separate beloved pets from their families and endanger good dogs that need homes. Dogs that are not human-aggressive could be banned simply because they look a certain way. Responsible dog-owning residents could be forced to make an impossible decision: Get rid of your family pet or move out of town.