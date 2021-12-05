Letter: Dome, built primarily for conventions, remains useful

Regarding “ Windfall from NFL settlement won’t change St. Louis convention center expansion plan, mayor says” (Dec. 1): Mayor Tishaura Jones was on target when she opposed demolition of the Dome at America’s Center. I served on the St. Louis Board of Aldermen when the issue of convention center expansion was debated in the early 1990s.

The Dome was an integral part of the expansion. It was never portrayed as a stand-alone facility, but rather as an opportunity to allow the region to attract larger conventions as well as serve as a stadium to attract a pro football team. The team has come and gone, but the Dome remains as a useful facility. I should mention that financing the expansion was done with annual payments from the state of Missouri ($12 million), St. Louis County ($6 million) and the city ($6 million). Those were the days when Jefferson City recognized the St. Louis region as the economic engine of the state and sent a few dollars back to the region.