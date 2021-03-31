Letter: Dominion lawsuit puts Fox, attorneys in harsh spotlight

I am not sure whether to laugh or cry at attorney Sidney Powell's claim we should not take seriously her extravagant claims about voting machine corruption and election fraud ("Dominion Voting sues Fox for $1.6B over 2020 election claims," March 26). When she said Dominion Voting Systems changed the election results, I guess she was only kidding, and we should have realized that, even though the act went on for months.

This deception needs to be stopped. It could be linked to the delusions of millions as to the "stolen" election and the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Fox News is a willing accomplice to this big lie. But the real culprits are Powell and Rudy Giuliani, who both worked as attorneys for former President Donald Trump.

The real damage will be in the trial and the bad publicity, which Fox would probably want to avoid. The network has already taken some black eyes because of sex discrimination lawsuits the company has faced.