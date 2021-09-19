Letter: Don’t allow enemies to divide and conquer America

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “A broken America remembers 9/11 victims amid rising pandemic death toll” (Sept. 11): Our enemies, to their surprise, did not divide us on 9/11. They unified us, so maybe they went back to the drawing board to try a different angle.

What if their 40-year plan was to infiltrate the media, the educational system and political systems and then attack the entrepreneurial system while simultaneously attacking our religions and traditions?

Such a plan would create hate among whites, Blacks and Asians. Any incident between these groups, no matter how big or small, would immediately throws gasoline on the fire.

Then, when the time is right, they could come into America, not with bombs and bullets, but with a banner proclaiming their system is better than what we have now. Then, America would be lost forever.

Our enemies’ goal is to divide and conquer. We need leadership to combat this attack.

W. Raymond Barrett • Des Peres