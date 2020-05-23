Letter: Don’t always count on conservative media for truth

Regarding “Was suggestion to trust the liberal media a joke?” (May 19): This letter was in response to the letter “Your family’s safety depends on reliable news sources” (May 14), which refers to the supposed left-leaning biased media as playing loose with the truth.
Let’s see where loose-with-the-truth really springs from: We have the debunked Pizzagate conspiracy about human trafficking involving high-ranking Democrats, sourced from conservative outlets. The debunked Seth Rich murder conspiracy promoted by Fox News. How about the Arizona couple who ingested what they thought was chloroquine because they heard President Donald Trump and conservative outlets promote it? Then there’s the debunked conspiracy theory that the virus was a hoax by the left to hurt Trump, despite over 94,000 American deaths. Finally there’s the despicable debunked conspiracy theory that the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax, sourced by Alex Jones and Infowars.
I would be astounded if the writer found those types of news sources reliable. No, it’s not a joke that safety depends on reliable news sources.
Paul Kieselhorst • Maplewood
