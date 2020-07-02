Letter: Don’t be a ‘Typhoid Mary,’ everyone wear a mask

Sometimes Americans’ self-centeredness can be tragic. Mary Mallon (1869-1938) was an asymptomatic carrier of typhoid in New York City. She sickened hundreds and killed at least several people. The government response was to quarantine her against her will in 1907 and 1915. Eventually, “Typhoid Mary” was institutionalized because she kept working as a cook and reinfecting people. I see a parallel in today’s pandemic.
Some people refuse to wear masks, claiming it violates their rights. If someone was driving 80 mph through town, would that person be endangering other people’s lives? Of course. The person could very easily kill people and possibly go to prison. People who refuse to wear a mask to protect other people are those reckless drivers.
People should be fined for not wearing a mask in public. Coronavirus case numbers are accelerating. It’s killing more than 2,000 people a day. Many survivors’ health may be permanently damaged. Independence and rights are one thing. Careless, selfish recklessness is another. Where is your concern for your fellow man? Wear your masks.
Bruce Dawson • Taylorville, Ill.
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.