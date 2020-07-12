Letter: Don’t be fooled by airport privatization promises

Regarding “Petitioners qualify Lambert privatization measure for November ballot” (July 2): It seems Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, local building trades, megadonor Rex Sinquefield and related lobbyists apparently can’t take no for an answer regarding privatizing St. Louis Lambert International Airport. In fairness to the trade workers, remodeling Lambert is great work. But I fear the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and other local grassroots groups have been hoodwinked into supporting the privatization effort.
Having a stable flow of money from Lambert’s lease is appealing; however, we need to think past the first year’s rent. Privatization also brings new management layers, consultants’ fees and profit for the management company. Where will that money come from?
The corporate lie is that a bright, refreshing, modern airport will draw flights and expand revenue. That selling point is not likely to materialize. Airlines such as American, Delta, United and international carriers have voted with their feet leaving St. Louis in favor of bigger cities like Dallas, Chicago, or smaller and less costly hubs. Even Kansas City International sees more traffic than we do. No one passing through there does so for its aesthetics, convenience or ambiance. All of the choices favor the airlines’ bottom lines, not the airport’s.
Fare and fee increases have limits. If increased too much, fliers will find other ways to get to hubs. That leaves reducing local concessions and service jobs. These are the permanent jobs that advocates of local business and service workers want and need.
David Sager • Hazelwood
