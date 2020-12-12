Letter: Don’t believe cartoonists’ stereotype about rural people

I’m not pleased with the choice of syndicated editorial cartoons that have appeared lately on the opinion page. Many feature a caricature of an overweight, red-cap-wearing, semi-toothless man with poor grammar skills. This is stereotyping rural residents as being slovenly, uneducated and part of a monochromatic voting bloc for the wrong party. I’m college-educated, believe in vaccines and grew up in a rural area. Rural residents don’t all think exactly the same, just like all urban residents don’t think the same.