Letter: Don’t blame all Missourians for Cori Bush’s election

Regarding “Missouri elects Cori Bush as its first Black woman in Congress while Wagner tops Schupp” (Nov. 4): Let me correct your headline: St. Louis elected Cori Bush.
I predict in her two-year term there won’t be a single piece of legislation drafted by her that will be voted on or passed. She, like her defeated Democratic primary opponent, Rep. William Lacy Clay, will be just another congressperson drawing a check. She will probably join “The Squad,” if they are willing to take her in.
Mike Ellington • Creve Coeur
