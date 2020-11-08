 Skip to main content
Letter: Don’t blame all Missourians for Cori Bush’s election
Letter: Don't blame all Missourians for Cori Bush's election

Resist STL rallies in downtown St. Louis

Congresswoman-elect Cori Bush speaks during the Count all the Votes rally held by Resist STL in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Protesters called for all the votes to be counted in the presidential election before a winner is declared. The rally started across from St. Louis City Hall before protesters marched to the Thomas F. Eagleton Federal Courthouse. Photo by Christine Tannous, ctannous@post-dispatch.com

 Christine Tannous

Regarding “Missouri elects Cori Bush as its first Black woman in Congress while Wagner tops Schupp” (Nov. 4): Let me correct your headline: St. Louis elected Cori Bush.

I predict in her two-year term there won’t be a single piece of legislation drafted by her that will be voted on or passed. She, like her defeated Democratic primary opponent, Rep. William Lacy Clay, will be just another congressperson drawing a check. She will probably join “The Squad,” if they are willing to take her in.

Mike Ellington • Creve Coeur

