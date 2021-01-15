Letter: Don’t blame Barton for her brother-in-law’s utterings

Regarding the editorial “Time for Chief Mary Barton to lead the fight against racism or get out the way” (Jan. 11): I agree that St. Louis County Police Chief Mary Barton was wrong when she said there was no systemic racism in St. Louis policing, and I agree we need to do whatever we can to correct it. I also agree her brother in-law was wrong when he used arguably the most offensive racist slur possible over a police radio. What I do not understand is why people are insinuating that what he said directly reflects on her. Yes, he is a member of her family, but he is her brother-in-law, only a relative by marriage, not even a blood relative.