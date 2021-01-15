Letter: Don’t blame Barton for her brother-in-law’s utterings

Regarding the editorial “Time for Chief Mary Barton to lead the fight against racism or get out the way” (Jan. 11): I agree that St. Louis County Police Chief Mary Barton was wrong when she said there was no systemic racism in St. Louis policing, and I agree we need to do whatever we can to correct it. I also agree her brother in-law was wrong when he used arguably the most offensive racist slur possible over a police radio. What I do not understand is why people are insinuating that what he said directly reflects on her. Yes, he is a member of her family, but he is her brother-in-law, only a relative by marriage, not even a blood relative.
I consider myself very open-minded when it comes to matters of race, but I have had, and continue to have, members of my family, both by blood and marriage, harbor racist views and in certain situations may say something similar. If one of them gets on social media trying to spread something blatantly meant to be racist, should I be held responsible?
Barton should reverse her previous statement and directly address the issue both immediately and strongly, and appropriate measures should be taken against the dispatcher. But to link his statement directly to her I feel is unfair.