Letter: Don’t blame Biden for Afghan army failing to fight back

As a long-time subscriber, I was astonished at the hastiness of the editorial “ Empowering America’s enemies by letting the Taliban win in Afghanistan ” (Aug. 16). The Editorial Board needs to explain why it is a “humiliation” for President Joe Biden or an ”embarrassment” for Biden and former Presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama and George W. Bush that the Afghan military cut and ran at first sight of the Taliban despite our best efforts to train and equip them for over 20 years. [More than 60,000 Afghan soldiers and police died fighting the Taliban.]

The real embarrassment is how slow we have been, from Vietnam onward, to recognize the futility of using military presence/occupation in an attempt to build nations that are fundamentally incapable of becoming the nation that we envision. The speed with which the Afghan military and government collapsed without our forces present to do their dirty work is proof of this futility in Afghanistan. Kudos to President Biden for biting the bullet and taking this overdue action (and even to Trump, who committed to the withdrawal).