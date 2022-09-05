 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Don’t blame car companies for the city’s rampant crime

  • 0
Thefts of Kias and Hyundais skyrocket

Joe Barbaglia, owner of Columbia Auto Repair, checks the paperwork on a Hyundai Elantra on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, that is waiting for a new steering column after thieves busted the ignition switch to steal it. Police say social media posts showing how to start these cars without a key are contributing to a rash of stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

 Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch

I applaud the editorial “St. Louis police remain understaffed, city blames automakers for car thefts” (Aug. 30) in response to the recent threatening letter St. Louis sent to Kia and Hyundai regarding car theft. By threatening these car companies, the city sends the message that auto theft is not the responsibility of the city. It also sends a message that St. Louis is not business-friendly. Until the city acknowledges its responsibility to provide adequate resources for deterrence and apprehension of lawbreakers, there will be no improvement in crime statistics. My wife and I love the venues offered by St. Louis, but those trips have been few and far between of late. When we do go downtown, we drive our 11-year-old car to discourage possible theft.

People are also reading…

The high crime rate harms business and tourism. Reducing it should be the city’s top priority. Restoring St. Louis as a safe place to visit would reap revenue that could enable the city to offer services that address the true root cause of the problem.

R. Howard • Maryland Heights

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News