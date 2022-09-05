Letter: Don’t blame car companies for the city’s rampant crime

I applaud the editorial “St. Louis police remain understaffed, city blames automakers for car thefts” (Aug. 30) in response to the recent threatening letter St. Louis sent to Kia and Hyundai regarding car theft. By threatening these car companies, the city sends the message that auto theft is not the responsibility of the city. It also sends a message that St. Louis is not business-friendly. Until the city acknowledges its responsibility to provide adequate resources for deterrence and apprehension of lawbreakers, there will be no improvement in crime statistics. My wife and I love the venues offered by St. Louis, but those trips have been few and far between of late. When we do go downtown, we drive our 11-year-old car to discourage possible theft.