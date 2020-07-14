Letter: Don’t blame gun violence exclusively on lax gun laws

Regarding the editorial “As Missouri rejects gun sanity, Blacks die at highest rate in America” (July 5): The Post-Dispatch editorial board reached the “inescapable conclusion” that the killings taking place in St Louis are the result of lax gun laws, which is patently absurd. Across the nation, Black on Black homicide is reaching record levels. Two weekends ago in Chicago, there were 64 people shot, 13 fatally. St. Louis in June averaged nearly a killing per day.
None of these events had anything to do with gun laws. These atrocities are committed by individuals with no regard for human life. They spray bullets into a crowd hoping to hit their intended victim with no consideration for the collateral damage to innocent bystanders.
This newspaper claimed that these homicidal actions are the result of the shooters being “trapped in impoverished neighborhoods” as though the situation was beyond their control. There is no mention of teen pregnancies, fatherless homes or lack of education and job skills as possible sources of poverty. This pandemic of violence is similar to other afflictions such as drug or alcohol abuse. It cannot be ended until the perpetrators admit that they have a problem. They should stop blaming others for their situation and take responsibility for their actions.
The media can help them by not making excuses for their heinous behavior.
Robert Arden • Lake Saint Louis
