Letter: Don’t blame Woodward for Trump’s virus bungling

I love Aisha Sultan’s column, “Betrayed by one of your own” (Sept. 13), and I am so hoping for the best for her husband. Regarding the portion of this column dealing with President Donald Trump’s pandemic lies, revealed in reporter Bob Woodward’s new book, “Rage,” Sultan and other journalists shouldn’t blame Woodward for the delay in taking decisive actions to mitigate this pandemic and save so many lives.
Woodward is not the leader of this country, Trump is. Trump, and only Trump, should be blamed. Journalists should keep the focus on that and keep shining the light on our president’s lack of leadership in the time we needed it most. To fault Woodward for waiting to reveal this president’s lies is to let this president, yet again, hide behind the chaos and diversion it causes.
Sue Nauert • St. Louis
