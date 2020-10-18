 Skip to main content
Letter: Don’t bribe people with reward money to solve crimes
Triple Homicide on Floy Avenue

Police investigate the scene of a triple homicide in the 5500 block of Floy Avenue in St. Louis on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Yellow evidence markers usually used to mark bullet casings littered the street. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Regarding “Amid ‘indescribable times,’ St. Louis homicide rate reaches historic levels” (Sept. 21): St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson should not sign any bill providing taxpayer-funded, five-figure bribes for people to provide input on our city’s homicides.

It is insulting, especially to those witnessing homicides of children, to think that they need an incentive of up to $15,000 to provide confidential input to help solve homicides. If the premise is that these concerned citizens would be risking their own lives by providing this information, it’s insulting that they (and their elected officials) only value their lives at no more than $15,000.

What evidence is there that these bribes have ever helped to solve homicides? Is that what Aldermanic President Lewis Reed and other aldermen think a life is worth? Do they they feel legislation and funding are needed to bribe people to turn in a child murderer?

Wouldn’t funds be better spent moving willing families away from these clearly dangerous neighborhoods?

Aaron Williams • St. Louis

