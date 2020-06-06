Letter: Don’t brush off Trump’s bad behavior with only a grin
0 comments

Letter: Don’t brush off Trump’s bad behavior with only a grin

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
File photo of US Senator Thune during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington

The chair of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation committee, Senator John Thune (R-SD) (R) listens to an aide before a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington in this June 23, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Gary Cameron/Files

 GARY CAMERON

Last week’s news was, as is typical recently, unsettling. But the scariest and most disheartening thing I saw or read came in a television interview with Republican Sen. John Thune of South Dakota. He was well-dressed and cordial. He is probably a good man. I don’t say otherwise. But when he was asked if he could support President Donald Trump’s recent idea of putting the military on the streets and his enlisting of Christian symbolism (the church visit and holding up the Bible), Thune grinned and uttered the familiar line: “That’s just the way he is.”

That smile reminded me of two things: One, police officers and onlookers who stand by and allow violence to happen. And two, the frequently quoted remark that for evil to prosper it only requires that good men should look on and do nothing. Thune should understand: This is really no laughing matter.

William Martin • University City

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports