Letter: Don’t brush off Trump’s bad behavior with only a grin

Last week’s news was, as is typical recently, unsettling. But the scariest and most disheartening thing I saw or read came in a television interview with Republican Sen. John Thune of South Dakota. He was well-dressed and cordial. He is probably a good man. I don’t say otherwise. But when he was asked if he could support President Donald Trump’s recent idea of putting the military on the streets and his enlisting of Christian symbolism (the church visit and holding up the Bible), Thune grinned and uttered the familiar line: “That’s just the way he is.”
That smile reminded me of two things: One, police officers and onlookers who stand by and allow violence to happen. And two, the frequently quoted remark that for evil to prosper it only requires that good men should look on and do nothing. Thune should understand: This is really no laughing matter.
William Martin • University City
