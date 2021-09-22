Letter: Don’t burden taxpayers to care for unwanted children

Regarding the letter “ To avoid unwanted pregnancies, avoid sexual relations ” (Sept. 12): I believe perhaps avoiding sexual relations may be a bit of a stretch in today’s world, but remember that we created today’s world. The bashers who blame men must not understand that both are equal partners in conception and should be held responsible as such. The rest is no one else’s business.

However when someone starts reaching into my pocket for support of children others have conceived, it becomes my business as I did not participate. Instead of using our tax dollars to support the irresponsibility of others, perhaps we could have the bashers volunteer to support the children of those who choose to risk pregnancy over common sense. At least the letter writer, a doctor, is thinking solutions, not blame.