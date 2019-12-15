I disagree with the Dec. 11 letter from Geoff Cooper, president of the Renewable Fuels Association (“Ethanol reduces pollution and pump prices”). I believe Mr. Cooper is just another salesman pushing a defective product.
In the past, the only other individual that has hyped the benefits of ethanol on Post-Dispatch op-ed pages was another salesman — someone from the Corn Growers Association. They are trying to raise the percentage of ethanol added to E85 fuel, which has 15% ethanol. Ask any small engine mechanic about the problems from ethanol in lawn mowers, weed eaters, snowplows and leaf blowers. No small engine or motorcycle manufacture endorses higher levels of ethanol. The American Motorcycle Association is actively fighting it now.
Ethanol is a corrosive fuel that ruins small engine fuel systems. Older engines are damaged by ethanol. Some may suggest not using E85. But with the widespread acceptance of “blender” gas station pumps (a pump with multiple selections), you will be putting some E85 in your non-Flex Fuel vehicle or small engine. The first two-plus quarts of gas you pump is what the person before you bought. Ask your auto mechanic about working on non-Flex Fuel car problems caused by customers accidentally putting E85 in their vehicles.
Ethanol in any quantity is a bad idea. It’s up to you to listen to your mechanic or the scientist with facts, or to listen to the salesmen.
Bill Nahrstedt • Arnold