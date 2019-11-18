Quid pro quo: something given or received for something else. I am sick of hearing the phrase “quid pro quo” regarding President Donald Trump’s infractions leading to the impeachment inquiry. “Quid pro quo” is a normal, very human transaction for all of us. It’s the foundation of capitalism. Based on the edited summary (not transcript) released thus far, what occurred during Trump’s July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was extortion, a payoff, a shakedown — not a common quid pro quo request.
Congressionally allocated security aid and access to the White House were withheld from Ukraine in return for a prosecutorial investigation into a U.S. citizen for the president’s personal gain. It was not a general request to clean up corruption in Ukraine. According to the many professional public servants who have testified thus far, it was not normal governmental activity. The phone call raised enough alarm that the full transcript was locked away.
The fact that the White House refuses to cooperate by providing access to witnesses and documents to clear the matter up further underlines the criminal nature of the request. When transparency disappears within a governmental organization, at any level, something is wrong. Continuing the use of the phrase “quid pro quo” to characterize Trump’s activities in this matter paints a positive veneer over the bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors that we know about thus far.
William Woods • St. Louis