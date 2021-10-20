 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Don’t celebrate Gen. Grant while killing voting rights
0 comments

Letter: Don’t celebrate Gen. Grant while killing voting rights

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Early days tied to America's 18th president

Gen. Ulysses S. Grant

 Library of Congress

Regarding “Ulysses S. Grant up for posthumous promotion” (Oct. 18): In my opinion, Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, is at it again with hypocrisy. She wants to award a posthumous promotion to Ulysses S. Grant because: “Without Grant’s determination and perseverance, the very fabric of our nation may have been lost.” Of course, she failed to mention that the Civil War he won was first and foremost about the abolishment of slavery in the United States.

But yet she stands in quiet acquiescence as today’s GOP legislatively attacks minority voting rights and the teaching of the truthful history (good and bad) in our schools. For Republicans, the real “fabric of our nation” is maintaining a white minority ruling class. In South Africa, it was called apartheid.

Jim McCormick • Lake Saint Louis

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News