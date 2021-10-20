Letter: Don’t celebrate Gen. Grant while killing voting rights

Regarding “Ulysses S. Grant up for posthumous promotion” (Oct. 18): In my opinion, Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, is at it again with hypocrisy. She wants to award a posthumous promotion to Ulysses S. Grant because: “Without Grant’s determination and perseverance, the very fabric of our nation may have been lost.” Of course, she failed to mention that the Civil War he won was first and foremost about the abolishment of slavery in the United States.