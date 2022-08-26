Letter: Don’t compare Capitol invasion to Mar-a-Lago search

In Kathleen Parker’s recent column “The dueling perceptions of the Trump age” she says the “FBI search of Trump’s home was nearly as jarring as the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.” I disagree.

I worked for the Army during the Vietnam War. Our training taught us that the biggest concern is threat. To deter threat, high levels of security are required so the enemy doesn’t get sensitive information on equipment locations. We had to sign out classified documents with a security code, always keeping the cover sheet attached, and sign off again when returning it. This was standard practice for classified documents, and I imagine it’s much tighter at the White House.

Parker says that intent would be crucial to getting at whether Donald Trump is guilty of espionage. But in this case, whether his intentions are criminal or not, a heavily weighted factor should be his very possession of the documents outside of their proper, secured location.

She also says that the search of Trump’s home to secure classified documents was as unsettling as the destruction of public property by U.S. citizens on Jan. 6, 2021. Really? She reduced the insurrection to a property violation? Her comparison is disrespectful of our Capitol, our legislators and our national security procedures.

However, I do believe she is correct in referring to Trump’s home as a castle. It is my hope that sooner, rather than later, the wannabe emperor in the castle will have no clothes.

M. Catherine Bunton • O’Fallon, Mo.