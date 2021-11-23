Letter: Don’t confront China militarily; wage an economic war

Regarding “ The Bottom Line: China may force Biden’s hand on Pacific trade pact ” (Nov. 19): I understand that the recent revelations of advanced militarization in China must be addressed. But more military spending isn’t the answer. The United States can already annihilate all life on Earth.

How about an economic war? Start building manufacturing here. Take production and, thus, money back. Throw China’s economy into a spiral. Taking manufacturing back is a bigger threat than more armament. Is that China’s plan? To keep us spending buckets of money on military solutions while they walk away with the money from production?