Letter: Don’t confuse critical race theory with factual history

Regarding “Hearing on bills to ban critical race theory, adopt parents’ bill of rights draws record response” (Jan. 12): While teaching American history for over 27 years, I never heard of critical race theory.

I taught about slavery’s impact and challenged the myth of noble Confederates using “states’ rights” as cover for racism as well as the impact of prejudice in the South during Reconstruction and how northern states concurrently prospered.

I also explained the policy, “Kill the Indian to save the man.” I described Black northern migration as the nation embarked on the Industrial Revolution and faced world war. I taught about lynching, the Harlem Renaissance and Black contributions to American culture. I described the effects of the Depression and how the disparity in economic recovery after World War II and the beginnings of the Civil Rights movement, involving both whites and Blacks.