Letter: Don’t confuse socialism, communism and capitalism

Regarding the letter “Make sure those who died for US did not die in vain” (May 25): The writer repeats the same false comparison and misunderstanding that socialism equals communism. One is an economic philosophy, and the other is a political system. The distinction is important.
The implication that everything socialist is un-American is not accurate. Think public schools, libraries, parks, roads, police, fire protection, Social Security and Medicare. All are forms of socialism that I believe most Americans support.
Capitalism is an economic philosophy that, if left unregulated, tends toward greed. Think 19th-century robber barons who built fortunes on the backs of employees working seven days a week. A balance was needed and is why we saw the rise of labor unions, child labor laws, safety regulations and environmental protections.
If service members are indeed “rolling over in their graves,” as the letter writer suggests, it is most likely because there are Americans who oppose our constitutional right to vote. It is also because legislators ignore the will of the people, like in Missouri where the Legislature wants to undo Clean Missouri.
And lastly, if we are really concerned about our service members, first responders and health care providers, how can we abide our National Guard not receiving federal benefits or our nursing home workers not accorded paid sick leave?
Are we really all in this together?
Michael Bander • Oakville
