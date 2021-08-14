 Skip to main content
Letter: Don't count on County Council to help in virus crisis
Letter: Don’t count on County Council to help in virus crisis

St. Louis County Council votes down mask mandate

St. Louis County Councilman Tim Fitch listens to public comment on a proposed mask mandate during a meeting of the St. Louis County Council in Clayton on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

 

Regarding “St. Louis County Council votes down mask mandate” (Aug. 10): The St. Louis County Council affirmed what we already knew: County residents are on their own when it comes to the coronavirus and its variants. At a time when our hospitals are struggling to care for unvaccinated patients sick with the virus and also patients with other conditions, all but a couple of elected officials chose to put their political aspirations ahead of a simple measure to curb a public health crisis. Wearing a mask in public is hot, uncomfortable and inconvenient, but it is not tyranny.

Welcome to the pandemic of the unvaccinated, uninformed and unrepresented.

Marian Thomas • St. Louis County

