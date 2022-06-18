Letter: Don’t criticize Fox News for offering viewers an alternative

Regarding “ About 20 million watched primetime Jan. 6 hearing” (June 11): Twenty million people watched the first Jan. 6 hearing that was broadcast on almost all the networks, while 3 million people that night watched Fox News, which didn’t carry the hearing.

The implication seems to be that Fox News deserves criticism for not showing the hearings. But what about the other millions of people in the U.S. who didn’t tune in at all? Perhaps they were long ago fed up with the ridiculous political bias from all directions on cable news and in printed media about the Capitol attack.