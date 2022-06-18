 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Don’t criticize Fox News for offering viewers an alternative

Capitol Riot Investigation

People gather in a park outside of the U.S. Capitol to watch the Jan. 6 House committee investigation in Washington, Thursday, June 9, 2022. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol holds the first in a series of hearings laying out its findings on Thursday night.

Regarding “About 20 million watched primetime Jan. 6 hearing” (June 11): Twenty million people watched the first Jan. 6 hearing that was broadcast on almost all the networks, while 3 million people that night watched Fox News, which didn’t carry the hearing.

The implication seems to be that Fox News deserves criticism for not showing the hearings. But what about the other millions of people in the U.S. who didn’t tune in at all? Perhaps they were long ago fed up with the ridiculous political bias from all directions on cable news and in printed media about the Capitol attack.

Terry Heuring • Farmington, Mo.

