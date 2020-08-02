Letter: Don’t cut taxes and then complain about health care

In this article, “Battle over Medicaid expansion in Missouri pits uninsured against concerns about cost” (July 27), State Sen. Bob Onder stated that hospitals and businesses were being greedy for wanting expansion and that their actions were “despicable.” One must wonder: What expression would Onder use regarding politicians who pass state tax cuts that benefit the rich and then complain that there are not enough funds to provide health care for 250,000 Missourians, who cannot afford health insurance and, therefore, suffer needlessly?
R. Kuhlman • Ladue
