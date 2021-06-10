Letter: Don’t deliver sins of the children upon their parents

Regarding a Short Takes item (June 5), “What were these kids thinking?” about kids ruining their yearbooks with hate-filled pranks: The Editorial Board flippantly ended with an insinuation that parents were to blame for the kids thinking this was OK.

Teens have a long-standing reputation for rebelling against their family’s beliefs regarding education, faith and everything in between. I’m not disagreeing that racism and anti-Semitism is taught, but to imply that it might be taught at home is a flagrant assumption. Perhaps these parents were asking the same question, “What were you thinking?” and not patting them on the back when they arrived home.

Despite what parents say and model for their kids, kids still do really dumb and, in this case, really harmful things. Like it or not, kids make their own choices for better or for worse. Hate can be learned in a variety of venues other than home. During this stage in a child’s life, these other influences might figure more prominently than their parents. So the kids turn to their trusted peers and the internet.

Carol Lena • Ballwin