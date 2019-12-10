Regarding “Nadler says Trump actions meet impeachment test” (Dec. 4): Republican witness and George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley was way out of line in his opening statement at the impeachment hearing when he issued the following: “Even my dog is mad, and he’s a golden doodle.”
The professor shouldn't bellyache that his dog is angry at Democrats, too. His misguided and foolhardy attempt to defend President Donald Trump has gone beyond the point of no return. I, too, have a golden doodle, and I am a “dyed in the wool” Democrat. My golden doodle is totally apolitical, as surely is everyone’s.
Perhaps due to the weighty burden of being a Trump enabler, Turley’s personal demeanor has deteriorated to the extent that his dog, who most likely loves him unconditionally, feels an alienation of affection, causing him to be sad, which Turley has mistaken as mad. How dare Turley bring golden doodles, or any other canine, down to that level.
Andy Wolff • Ballwin