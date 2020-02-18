Letter: Don't fear diversity. Take it from an 'old white guy.'

Regarding the letter “Forget diversity, award those who are most qualified” (Feb. 14): If I follow the letter writer’s logic that only old white men get the least consideration, and that a return to “traditional” practice would help encourage “women, blacks, whites, gays, Asians and Hispanics” to “improve themselves” … to become what, old white guys?
As one old white guy to another, while in the Army 50 years ago, I learned that capable, dependable, loyal people come in all colors — white, black, brown, yellow. I learned that if you want some respect, you give some respect. At the time, I only learned this about men, as there were no women around. Since then, I’ve learned that women are very capable in roles traditionally thought of as male-only territory.
“Interracial couples are featured in more and more commercials.” Oh my God, what’s this country coming to?
America’s strength was its diversity. People looking past unimportant differences and uniting for a common purpose. Don’t fear it.
Joe Boehler • Spanish Lake