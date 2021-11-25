Letter: Don’t fear political candidates, fear radical voters

Regarding the editorial “Attorney general’s latest stunt is to imply something nefarious in mask rules” (Nov. 18): It is disturbing that, like Sen. Josh Hawley, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt consistently plays to the angriest flashpoints in our politically polarized culture. However, what is more disturbing is that there will be enough voters who will be taken in by these political stunts to put political opportunists like them in power.