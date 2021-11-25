Letter: Don’t fear political candidates, fear radical voters

Regarding the editorial “Attorney general’s latest stunt is to imply something nefarious in mask rules” (Nov. 18): It is disturbing that, like Sen. Josh Hawley, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt consistently plays to the angriest flashpoints in our politically polarized culture. However, what is more disturbing is that there will be enough voters who will be taken in by these political stunts to put political opportunists like them in power.
With all sides hunkered down in their silos of confirmation bias on the internet and people saying things like I never read that socialist crap in the Post-Dispatch; I just watch Fox News, critical thinking and responsible argument seem to have gone out the window. It’s not the candidates who are the major reason to fear for the health of our republic, it’s the voters.
John Huxold • Manchester