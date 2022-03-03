 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Don’t fear the ‘left,’ fear those taking away voters’ voice.

Regarding “In Florida speech, Schmitt warns of effort to remake America in the image of Karl Marx” (Feb. 28): I think Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s speech at the Conservative Political Action Committee meeting in Florida is ironic because the GOP-controlled Missouri Legislature wants to effectively prevent the people from petitioning their state government by referendum.

I don’t fear the “left.” I fear politicians such as Schmitt who ignore the will of the people. I also fear Fox News and Donald Trump for having praised Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine’s democracy.

There are solid and impartial news sources out there. My hope is everyone will perform due diligence before they vote.

Dan Gould • Ballwin

