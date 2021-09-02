 Skip to main content
Letter: Don’t fight against fellow Americans, fight the virus
Letter: Don't fight against fellow Americans, fight the virus

Regarding “Missouri records 157 new COVID deaths, bringing the statewide total to 10,610” (Aug. 31): We’re fighting an enemy that’s in our country. The enemy has already taken more than 600,000 Americans of all ages. The enemy is getting stronger.

We have the means to defeat the enemy, but instead of using those means, about 40% of us have chosen to fight our fellow Americans instead. Unless the course of this fight is changed, we’ve lost already. We should be fighting this battle together.

Bill Fechner • Ballwin

