Letter: Don’t force customers to pay for Ameren’s mistakes

Regarding “Ameren aims to charge customers for closure of Rush Island coal plant” (June 21): Ameren expects rate payers (customers) to pay for its mistakes. The ongoing fiasco with Ameren’s Rush Island coal burning facility belongs squarely in the lap of Ameren, its shareholders, board of directors and executive decision makers. The shareholders have elected a chairman and board of directors that have made the wrong, and I believe most likely, illegal decisions. They have spent millions but failed in court to defend their deplorable decisions.