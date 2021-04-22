Letter: Don’t force the sick to guess the costs of their illness

Regarding Kevin McDermott’s column “Being hospitalized in America means a mind-boggling maze of medical bills” (April 18): I was sorry to hear about McDermott’s troubles with his health insurance. But I was far from surprised. He, or his employer, or both, signed an agreement with an insurance company to provide health care. I think it’s now the job of the insurance company to figure out his bills. McDermott should pay no more than the maximum his contract said he would pay if he became ill. The health care providers and ambulance company should be dealing with the insurance company and leaving the insured alone.